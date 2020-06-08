Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” is seeking to invade the Ghanaian dancehall music circles with some ruthless vibes.



According to Lilwin, he would infuse comedy in doing dancehall music thereby entertaining music loving fans.



“I want to help grow Ghanaian dancehall music. The likes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Ras Kukuu, among others have been the few consistent dancehall artistes you can think of now but I am looking to spark some life into dancehall music in Ghana,” he told Ghana News Agency.



Lilwin added that he considers himself as “Dancehall Comic” artiste and looks to join forces with the dancehall heavyweights to churn out some grooving tunes.



“I am not here to joke as many would think but I look to make a name in the dancehall music circles. I would prove critics wrong as I have done with other genres having produced numerous hit tracks over the past years,” the multiple award-winning act said.



Lilwin has released his first dancehall track and it features award-winning dancehall musician Articlewan in a song titled “How Dare You”.



Here is the audio slide of his new song: https://youtu.be/cnu0ztsWsmk