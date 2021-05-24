Lille claimed a narrow away victory at Angers to finish one point ahead of Paris St-Germain and clinch their fourth Ligue 1 title.

Jonathan David netted an early goal and Burak Yılmaz doubled Lille’s lead from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Angers’ Angelo Fulgini scored a late consolation goal in injury time but Lille’s victory rarely looked in doubt.

Paris St-Germain beat Brest 2-0 but failed to lift the crown for only the second time in nine years.

Monaco, who drew 0-0 with Lens, took the final Champions League spot after Lyon lost 3-2 to Nice.

Lyon will be in next season’s Europa League while Marseille and Rennes qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Nantes are set for a relegation play-off with Toulouse in four days’ time after losing 2-1 at home to Montpellier.