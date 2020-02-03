Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has expressed his disappointment at their drawn game against Liberty Professionals.

Kotoko’s blushes were saved by a late equaliser from William Opoku Mensah as they drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals in their matchday seven fixture on Sunday.

Taminu Muntari had given Liberty the lead in the 56th minute but they failed to increase the tally despite creating several chances.

The former Black Stars assistant gaffer admitted the Scientific Soccer lads were better than his side but hoped to return to winning ways in their next match.

“We are not happy we lost points at home,” he told Asempa FM after the game.

“We came strong in the second half but Liberty are a strong team but were hoping to get the three maximum point.

“In general, it was a good match and I think Liberty played better than us but we will work hard and bounce back in our next game.

The stalemate leaves the Porcupine Warriors at the 6th position with 13 points.