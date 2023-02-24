After two years of twist and turns on the sponsorship, admission, presentation and public hearing, the Anti-LGBTQI bill is ready to be submitted to Parliament for consideration.

This comes after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, presented a memo and followed it up with a presentation to the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs in his thoughts on the bill.

Speaking to the media, a proponent and Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, said the sponsors are delighted about the progress of the bill.

He indicated that the AG agreed with the sponsors on many issues and the clauses.

Mr George, however, cited loopholes in the existing laws such as chord rights, the marriage act and others.

He, however, praised Ghanaians, especially religious leaders and civil society organizations for their effort and contributions to the workings of the sponsor and the bills.

The Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, added that the Committee was ready for a final draft for review before the submission and consideration.

Known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, the proponents have argued it is not geared at criminalising intersex people.

Over 140 memos were presented to the Committee regarding the Bill.

The Bill, if passed in its current state, will criminalise Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and their related activities.