Lewis Hamilton has urged Ferrari and other Formula One teams to take a stronger stance against racism.

The six-time champion took a knee with 11 drivers before the Styrian GP on Sunday while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning the race.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel knelt with Hamilton before the race but his team-mate Charles Leclerc, along with five other drivers, decided to stand.

“Formula One has come forward and said they are supporting ending racism, and it is amazing to see Mercedes are also doing that, but no other team has done a single thing,” said Hamilton.

“Red Bull mechanics have taken a knee, but if you look at Ferrari they have thousands of people working for them, but I have heard no word of Ferrari saying that they hold themselves accountable, and what they are going to do in the future.

“We have to continue to push for equality and raise awareness. For me personally, it is going to be a lifelong thing.

“We spoke about taking a knee in the drivers’ briefing and what we intended to do. Some were asking how long we have to continue to do this. Some felt like doing it once last week was enough. I just had to encourage them and say that racism is going to be around for longer than our time here. People of colour who are subjected to racism don’t have time to take a moment to protest once and then for that to be it.

“I think a lot of people don’t know what the problem is. Some people deny there is a problem.”

There was no immediate comment from Ferrari, whose race on Sunday lasted about 20 seconds until Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided.

Vettel has knelt alongside Hamilton before both races, however, while Leclerc remained standing but with ‘End Racism’ on his shirt.

“Formula One left us the choice to express ourselves in the way we wanted,” Leclerc said. “It was clearly written on our shirt to end racism, which is the main message we want to pass through.”