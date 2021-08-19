A level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has allegedly committed suicide at Adoato close to Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Frederick Asamoah Frimpong, was found hanging on a ceiling fan in his room at Adoato.

An uncle of the deceased, Kofi Abrefa Buziah, who broke the news of the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM, said the deceased came home last week because of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.

According to him, the deceased was found dead when his mother went to his room to relay information to him.

“We knocked on his door for several minutes but he didn’t respond. We called his phone but he was not picking so we called a carpenter to break his door and we saw him hanging,” he explained.

Police have visited the scene and investigation is underway.

The deceased’s body has been sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy

The unfortunate incident has thrown his family into a state of shock and mourning as they pledge to unravel what may have triggered young Asamoah to commit such an act.