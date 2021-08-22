A level 200 Industrial Physics student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has reportedly committed suicide after seeing his last semester result.



It was learnt that the deceased, David Ogbonna, hanged himself in the university’s hostel wardrobe.

However, a source told Sahara Reporters that no one was allowed to get into the room where the incident took place, noting that the roommates of the deceased were being interrogated for further investigation.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, said: “The deceased locked himself inside the room and when the door was broken, he was seen dangling with a rope around his neck.”



Another source, who described the deceased as a quiet and calm student, said he showed sign of depression before the incident.

A course mate, who took to social media to mourn him, noted that he became moody after seeing his results.

She said she inquired about what his problem was, but he insisted that “it is not something we can discuss on phone.”

He did not get a listening ear until he allegedly hanged himself in the wardrobe.

Meanwhile, one of the deceased’s close friends stated that the family had issued an official statement that they would like to mourn him in peace.