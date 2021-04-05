Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the chiefs and people of Gonjaland in the Savannah Region to put aside their differences and collaborate to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.

Speaking at the 45th Annual Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association, which brings together all the youth in the area irrespective of tribe or religion, at Bole, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, Vice President Dr Bawumia emphasised that in unity lies strength, and the dream of a well-developed homeland can only be achieved if all her citizens work together.

“Gonjaland can only develop if we all come together and work towards it. Whether you are NPP, NDC, Gonja, Bimoba or whatever tribe: our land can only develop if we come together and work towards it. Although I am Mamprugu, I consider myself a proud son of Gonjaland, and I will help to do whatever it takes to develop this land.”

Dr Bawumia assured of government’s support for any development project, indicating that hundreds of projects had been undertaken in Gonjaland over the past four years.

“The government of President Akufo-Addo has over the past four years undertaken over 630 projects, and will do even more to accelerate the development of Gonjaland and northern Ghana in general.

“One project that is very dear to my heart and the government is the reconstruction of the Daboya bridge. I have spoken to the contractors and barring any unforeseen challenges, I can assure you that reconstruction work will begin this year.

“Gonjaland is blessed with abundant natural resources, and tourism attractions,” he continued. “These assets position the region to take advantage of government’s policies for the accelerated development of the land.

“Government will give the needed attention to the Savannah Region to stimulate local economic development. And I call on all citizens of Gonjaland, wherever you are, to channel their resources towards investing in the opportunities in the area.”

Vice President Dr Bawumia commended the leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association for their resolve to begin a community-based farming initiative in order to create jobs for the youth in the area, assuring that the project will receive support from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The Vice President reminded the citizens of the varied threats to the development of Gonjaland, including conflicts, climate change and illegal forestry and land activities.

“We must adopt sustainable farming and environmental sensitive practices if we must contain the danger posed by climate change. Let me call on the Gonjaland Youth Association to begin to engage farming communities and farmers on the dangers of bush fires which destroy farmlands and forest cover.

“We must also stop illegal land and forest activities. The illegal mining activities in the Bole District and the illegal logging and hunting in the forest reserves of the Savannah Region are threats to the lives of future generations.

“I am informed of the measures being put in place by the new Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, Samuel A. Jinapor, and the Savannah Regional Security Council to urgently deal with these matters. I urge you all to give them the cooperation they need to tackle these threats,” he said.

Speaking on the theme for the Congress, ‘Beyond Election 2020, Uniting Gonjaland For Accelerated Development”, Vice President Bawumia emphasised: “Elections are over and it is now time to focus on the development of our people. Whether you are NPP, NDC, let us endeavour to work towards the development of the country and Gonjaland.”