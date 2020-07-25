In the news today
Many new cases of COVID-19 are reported daily
Who are those who make up these numbers?
Journalists, parents, children, actors, lawyers, doctors, farmers, students, grandmas, grandpas, caterers and more.
COVID-19 is a real bother now
Some businesses have collapsed
Some schools have been closed
Many borders closed
People are stuck in places they never imagined they’d be!
Our healthcare personnel in the hospitals have been hailed for some time now
They’ve cared for people sick from COVID-19 and other ailments
The numbers of people with COVID-19 has, however, soared
This means the battle ground is now in your community
It means your neighbour might have it
Your favourite paternal aunt may have it
You might have it as well
Who has the power to end this pandemic?
You and I
You?
Why you?
Because by masking up
You protect yourself and the other members of your community
I can’t breathe when I put on the face mask
Try COVID-19
When will the borders open?
Dear sir, dear lady, when you start wearing your facemask and observing the other COVID-19 prevention protocols.
When will we start having large functions again?
When you mask up
Yes the face shields look trendy
Your flawless make-up will show
Only problem is once you catch COVID-19
You may be too ill to care about making up.
We know face masks help reduce the spread of the Corona virus
Mask up everyone
Protect yourself
Protect us
Let’s outlive this pandemic together
Join us please.
Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye
Mrs Louise Abena Akosa
July 2020.