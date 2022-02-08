A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. George Ayisi Boateng has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in his quest to transforming Ghana’s education sector.

He said, the leadership of the current Education Minister has injected innovation into the sector with great potentials to produce intellectuals in the long term with the support of Ghanaians.

The former Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa who was speaking to the media in Kumasi, particularly mentioned the huge investments being made in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a step in the right direction.

He added that TVET is critical to efficient manpower base of the country and must be a priority for all stakeholders, especially parents who often discourage their wards from pursuing TVET courses.

He implored parents to support their wards who have chosen to pursue technical and vocational courses to realise their potentials not only for personal benefits but the overall national development.

According to the leading member of the New Patriotic Party, the success of Ghana’s industrialisation agenda largely depends on the effective implementation of TVET; he stressed the need for all stakeholders to back the Education Minister to achieve his of vision in that direction.

“The Minister has so far demonstrated his commitment to make TVET as relevant as other courses and we must all play our respective roles as stakeholders,” he noted.

Dr Ayisi Boateng also praised the Minister for promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He highlighted the fact that that is the way to go as a nation so as to build the capacity of the younger generation to solve complex issues in the fields of science, technology and engineering.

He was of the strong conviction that if the programme is well managed and sustainably resourced, Ghana could become a hub for technology and engineering in the near future.

The Education Minister, he emphasised, is not only leading the implementation of the STEM programme but also, personally sponsoring some of his constituents to study science and engineering courses in various public universities across the nation.

This singular gesture, he noted, shows the determination of a man committed to improving livelihoods through education; he reiterated the need to support his transformation agenda at the Ministry of Education.