Acting General Manager of Legon Cities, Nana Kwabena Asenso has assured the fans of the club that they maintain their Premier League status.

The Royals suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bechem United in the matchday 31 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

Emmanuel Avornyo’s lone goal was enough for the Hunters to secure the three points.

The defeat however leave Legon Cities at the 11th position on the league log with 44 points with three games to end the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Nana Kwabena Asenso

However, speaking in an interview, Kwabena Asenso assured that they will not be relegated from the top flight.

“We will surely survive this season because if you check the league table, from the 9th position, nobody is safe,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“This is not the first time but we will survive,” he added.

Legon Cities will host Hearts of Oak in the matchday 32 games at the El-Wak Stadium on Saturday.