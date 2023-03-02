Legendary sprinter, Asafa Powell, met Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan following his visit to the West African country.

The Jamaican sprinter, who was once the fastest man in the world, arrived in the country on Monday night with his wife, Alyshia Akua Miller-Powell.

In a private meeting, Powell exchanged pleasantries with Gyan, who remains the country’s top goal scorer.

The Jamaican is in Ghana to hold talks with stakeholders in athletics and to help uplift the sport in the country.

Following the arrival of Powell, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo-Mensah said the retired sprinter’s visit would inspire young athletes.

“But for COVID, Alyshia and Asafa would have been here much earlier,” Nunoo-Mensah told the media.

“What we were looking for is looking for a sports icon who can motivate our young…Asafa is here to inspire every Ghanaian doing sports.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships gold medallist said he was looking forward to connecting with his wife’s family as part of his visit to Ghana.

“I came with my wife to see where she’s from and grew up and experience the culture. Hopefully, I can be back a lot more to spend time with my family here,” Powell added.