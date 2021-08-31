A former Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Prof. Alanana Otaki, has been sued by a Deputy Provost of College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, Dr Peter Aboki, for allegedly snatching his wife, Mrs Felicia Aboki from him.

Dr Aboki, through his counsel Shikama Shyeltu, applied for stay of any form of relationship between his wife and Mr Otaki who was one of the commissioners sacked by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday August 30, pending the determination of a substantive petition filed by Felicia seeking an end to her 18-year marriage to him.

According to Shyeltu, his client got the counter affidavit a few minutes to the commencement of the court sitting, hence the need for adjournment to give them time to study it.

Counsel for Otaki, Joseph Agbo, however, stated that his client shouldn’t have been added to the lawsuit as he had nothing to do with the couple’s marital crisis.

However, after Mrs Aboki’s counsel, David Meshi revealed that his client was divorcing her husband because she is no longer interested in the marriage during the hearing on Monday August 30, the presiding judge, Abubakar Lanze adjourned the case till September 15, 2021, for hearing of the application.

Lanze said the adjournment was to allow the applicant, Peter, study the counter affidavit filed by the respondents, Felicia and Otaki.