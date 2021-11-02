A lecturer with the Taraba State University, Francis Collins Somorija and his former student, Mercy Momboya, will be getting married on November 6, 2021, in Yakoko, Zing Local Government Area, Taraba.

The excited young lady took to Facebook on Monday to share their love story.

“Two certificates collected in Taraba State University is not easy. It has been God all the way and I will forever be grateful to God. All honour and glory belong to Him.

“You are all invited my lovely friends please don’t be tired of us. The traditional wedding is now history. Send forth is now a history. THE FINAL STAGE IS OUR WHITE WEDDING…BE OUR GUEST AND PRAY FOR US… I love you all,” she wrote on Facebook.

Below is her post: