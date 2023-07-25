The son of LA Lakers star LeBron James has suffered a cardiac arrest but is now stable.

It happened on Monday while the 18-year-old was playing basketball at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

A family spokesman said: “Yesterday while practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

He was taken to hospital unconscious from USC’s Galen Center after a 911 call was made shortly before 9.30am, sources told US site TMZ.

Bronny James earlier this year chose to play for USC’s basketball team, the Trojans, and is hoping to follow in his father’s famous footsteps.

He was rated as one of the top high school players and received offers from a number of colleges.

His father LeBron, 38, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and regarded by many as one of the game’s greatest-ever players.

He has previously said it’s his dream to play on the same court as his son in basketball’s top tier.