Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Omanhene of Agogo Traditional Area, has advised other chiefs to learn how to be democratic when handling local affairs.

He frowned against such actions by other chiefs who neglect the concerns of their subjects and indigenes.

Speaking to Adom News, he noted that democracy is not only for governance in a country but also applicable in a traditional setting.

To him, adopting this practice in local governance would increase sanity in society.

This, he said, during a donation of medical equipment to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.