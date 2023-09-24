Leaked tape scandal: Supt. George Asare invites 3 witnesses to testify against IGP

One of the police officers heard in the leaked tape allegedly plotting to oust Inspector of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has extended an invite to three witnesses to testify against the IGP.

In a letter directed to the Chairman of the committee probing the tape, the lawyers requested the presence of Ishaw Yakubu a.k.a Boyo, Samuel Ofori and ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil.

“In our quest to provide evidence to substantiate some of the claims made on the audio tape, we wish to call the following persons to assist the committee on some matters,” the letter pointed out.

The letter further stated that Ishaw Yakubu a.k.a Boyo and Samuel Ofori would be testifying on the following:

The award of a contract to Bugri Naabu and the payments of kickbacks by Dr Akuffo Dampare.

The role played by Bugri Naabu during the period leading to the appointment of Dr Akuffo Dampare as IGP.

Unauthorised monthly payment made by the Pay Master, COP Nketiah Frimpong on behalf of Dr Akuffo Dampare to Bugri Naabu, Samuel Ofori and Boyoo.

ASP Abdul Jalil, on the other hand, would also be testifying on:

The conversion of the Police Intelligence Directorate into a personal unit of Dr Akuffo Dampare

The extra judicial killings being committed by the PID upon the directions of Dr Akuffo Dampare

They are expected to be present during the in-camera hearing which would be taking place on October 2 if the committee invites the said persons.

Supt. George Asare appearing before the Parliamentary committee probing the alleged tape to oust IGP made some damning allegations against the IGP.

He, together with COP Alex Mensah during interrogation, requested an in-camera hearing to give further details on the claims made.

Some of them include the IGP shutting down the Police Service PR unit, IGP being in contact with former President John Mahama, IGP not running the service well among others.

They promised to provide evidence to back the allegations made against the IGP.

Meanwhile, the IGP has denied all allegations made against him by his colleagues.