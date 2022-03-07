A group of lawyers has registered a new association to rival the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The Law Society of Ghana, limited by guarantee, will serve as an alternative professional association for lawyers after leaving the Ghana School of Law.

This would break the monopoly of the GBA, which has been in operation since 1877 as the only professional association of lawyers in the country.

The Law Society of Ghana’s registration number is CG012690222 and its tax identification number (TIN) is C0061614130.

“I hereby certify that Law Society of Ghana – LBG is this day incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and that the liability of its members is limited by guarantee.

“Given under my hand and official seal at Accra, the 28th day of February 2022,” part of the certificate of incorporation signed by the registrar of companies reads.

As of 2020, there are over 7,000 practicing lawyers, although not all have registered as members of the Bar Association.