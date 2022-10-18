President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has dismissed some myths associated with the legal profession.

For several years, there has been a myth that lawyers are buried upside down and that of all professions, they are the most likely candidates for hell because of the peculiar nature of their profession, coupled with the oath they have taken to defend anyone regardless of the crime committed.

But the GBA President says the reverse is rather the truth. He explained that the legal profession through its pro-bono services, is the only profession that offers legal aid to persons in need.

According to him, by their free legal aid, they are the best candidates for heaven.

“I always tell people that the Profession that would be best represented in heaven will be the legal profession and I will tell you why.

“Jesus Christ said on the last day, on that day, I will ask you when I was hungry, did you clothe me, when I was poor did you help me? We are the only profession that by our training we help the poor.

“If you go to any country, there is no free medical aid, there is no free engineering aid but there is free legal aid in every democracy,” Mr Boafo noted.