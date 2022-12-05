They didn’t give this look a golden buzzer.

Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell sparked concern from fans after appearing unrecognizable in a Twitter video — just months after he said he was done with Botox. The clip has since been deleted as trolls eviscerated his appearance with many comparing him to a “Madame Tussauds waxwork.”

In the eyebrow-raising clip, posted Thursday, the 63-year-old TV host encouraged people to contact him in order to audition for “Britain’s Got Talent,” the UK counterpart to his popular “America’s Got Talent” competition.

“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life,” declared Cowell. “And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you.”

He added, “So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”

Simon Cowell attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 red carpet in September in Pasadena, California.

However, the most striking part of the clip was the appearance of the Brit, who sported an especially shiny face, nearly luminescent white teeth and seemingly enhanced features many Twitter commenters accused of being indicative of some sort of cosmetic procedure.

Cowell deleted the video after being roasted mercilessly over his appearance. “I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” the infamous curmudgeon told Page Six of his Botox use in November. “Everything in moderation.”

“Um, can we talk about Simon Cowell for a moment?” said one concerned fan along with photos juxtaposing a still from his recent promo with an earlier photo of the talent show icon, in which he sported a more fully fleshed, natural-looking face.

Only a few social media watchdogs appeared to be concerned that something more serious could be at play here: “Simon Cowell not looking great,” one fan tweeted. “Something not right.”

The Post has reached out Cowell’s reps for comment about his latest viral moment.

Cowell claimed he was done with Botox this past April.

The reason for Cowell’s shocking visage remains unclear. However, he has been vocal about altering his appearance in the past. His cosmetic procedures have included Botox, a 2018 facelift, a litany of facials, and teeth veneers after his scary e-bike crash in 2020.

However, Cowell claimed in April that he was done with getting Botox injections and fillers because it made him look “like something out of a horror film.”

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” Cowell added. “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

He claimed, “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”