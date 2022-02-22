Celebrated Gospel singer Mama Esther is radiating in glory, some latest photos she posted revealed.

As the world is evolving in terms of fashion, Mama Esther has adopted the latest trend of adornment and make-up.

She posted the photos to give her fans a glimpse of her current look, which is totally different from what she used to be known for some years ago when she was the reigning gospel queen.

The studio photos were in connection with her 56th birthday celebrations.

“If the Lord had not been by my side…This is what 56 years of God’s goodness looks like. Help me thank God for His Amazing Grace,” she wrote.