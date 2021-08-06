Actress Kafui Danku has released new family photos with her first child and only daughter, Baby Lorde.

The photos have Danku and Baby Lorde spending some time together in what looks like an all-girls outing.

Dressed casually, the actress and her daughter sat on a mat on a green grass park with some trees around.

The two had different cups in their hands as they smile at the cameras for the photos.

In the second photo, Danku and Baby Lorde had toned down their smile and changed their pose. Danku shared the photo on her Instagram page on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with the caption:

“Love Is Love @babylordethefirst.”

From the location tag on the photo, Danku and her daughter were having fun at Richmond Green, a recreational centre in Richmond Hill in Ontario in Canada.