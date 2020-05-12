Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, says not being able to play in any of Ghana’s World Cups is the biggest regret of his career.

The former midfielder was a kingpin in Ghana’s qualification campaign ahead of the nation’s historic first qualification for the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Ghana’s Serbian trainer at the time, Ratomir Dujkovic excluded him from the team for Ghana’s first appearance at the World Cup.

His exclusion generated a lot of debate in the Ghanaian media.

“It was very difficult, even to date,” he told Joy FM.

“When I think back, it is still very difficult. When you ask me today if I am happy with my career? I will say yes apart from the World Cup appearance. Every player’s dream is to be at the World Cup.

“If you sit back, watch the World Cup and observe the way the players were giving their all and playing with enthusiasm and thinking at the same time that I couldn’t play let alone have a taste of it. It really hurts,” he said.

He, however, takes consolation in the possibility that something very negative could have happened to him if he had made the final squad for Germany.

“In all, I say maybe it was meant to happen that way. Maybe if I had played in that World Cup it would have rendered me unable to play football again. So I just consider it as a blessing in disguise,” he said.

He also revealed how he is adapting as an upcoming gaffer.

He is now coach of the Under-18 side of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

According to him, he is more calm and collected and told Joy Sports he has gained great experience at Right to Dream which has affected him and his temperament positively.

“In the early stages of my coaching career I hardly had any patience but I do now. I give the players the opportunity to express themselves. That way I am able to get the best out of them,” he said.

He is currently working on more badges and looks forward to producing great players and winning trophies.

He is a product of Ghana’s Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

He also had a fair share of playing his trade outside his native Ghana. It saw him play at Terek Grozny, KyrilIa Sovetov Samara and Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia, Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland, Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.

He also had stints with Dutch side Vitesse Arnheim and Phoenix FC in Major League Soccer in the United States.

He made 41 appearances for the Black Stars and scored six goals.