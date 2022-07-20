The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has set up a committee to probe the alleged military brutalities on some illegal miners, who were reportedly arrested on Friday, July 15.

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has charged the Committee to thoroughly investigate to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims.

According to him, the Committee has already commenced investigations into the alleged brutalities.

“They began work earnestly, and they have gone very far with their work,” Mr. Jinapor disclosed during an interaction with media personnel on Wednesday.

“We will produce a report, and we will act on the report,” he assured.

The Minister added that the Ministry’s focus is to ascertain the facts of the issue to aid it take the needed action.

“What is important is for us to assemble the unimpeachable facts first,” the Minister added.

The Committee is chaired by the a Deputy Minister, George Mireku Duker,

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry will be collaborating with the Ministry of Defence and Ghana Armed Forces to deal with the issue in the event soldiers are found culpable.

The allegation was made by the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, July 18.

According to the Minority, the military’s treatment of the offenders was abusive and inhumane.

The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor noted that even though there is the need to combat ‘galamsey’, it must be devoid of the brutalisation of citizens.

He said this at a presser.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, John Jinapor

“The Minority finds this development most unfortunate, disturbing and we strongly condemn the brute, excessive and disproportionate force in the so called fight against illegal mining.

This flagrant disregard of our laws and Constitution under the Akufo-Addo government is most unfortunate and must be roundly condemned in the strongest terms possible.

We find this incident despicable. We find this incident unfortunate. And we find this incident highly reprehensible”, he said.