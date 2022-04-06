The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honorable Benito Owusu-Bio would be inaugurating the Lands Commission’s Ahafo and Bono East regional offices on Thursday, 7th April and 8th April, 2022 respectively.

It is a constitutional mandate for the Commission to establish its offices in all the sixteen regions of Ghana.

The exercise also forms part of the Commission’s decentralization agenda.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James E.K. Dadson said the move would bring the services of the commission closer to the indigenes.

This, according to him, is to ensure efficient and effective decentralization of Land Administration system that could boost investors’ confidence in these regions.

He also noted that these offices are fully furnished with all necessary the tools and equipment to achieve the aforementioned purpose.

“This includes modern computerized systems that is geared towards the government’s digitalization agenda,” he stated.

Mr. Dadson has assured the public that with the digitalization system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced service to the good people of Ghana.

He also urged the public to access their services online via-onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.

SIGNED

JAMES E. K DADSON

AG. EXECUTIVE SECRETARY