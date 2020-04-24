It would be recalled that some days ago, a viral video surfaced on social media where a young woman was being beaten and even stripped naked for stealing from a supermarket.

The lady, whose name still remain unknown, is reported to have stolen powered milk and was stripped naked and made to kneel in the supermarket as onlookers took videos of her.

Days have passed and she has now come out to explain everything.

According to the lady, ever since the incident happened she has gotten massive support from lawyers and human right activists who came to her aid.

She added that she has sought for God’s forgiveness and therefore she has forgiven the workers of the supermarket who took her through the ordeal.

The unknown lady also shared some words of appreciation to those who have been funding her accounts with money, adding that it is now enough and people showed stop sharing her account number.

Watch the Video below:

Credit: ghpage