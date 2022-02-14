A Nigerian lady was snapping her fingers in regret when she realised she had made a big mistake of rejecting her lover’s proposal.

The unnamed lady left her ambitious lover on his knees at a shopping mall after responding a big ‘NO’ to his proposal.

While onlookers convinced her to accept the proposal in a bid to wipe the embarrassment off her partner, the lady, whose mind was made up, simply headed for the exit.

It was until she got to the car park that she realised a decorated car was starring at her, and she would have been a proud owner had she said ‘yes’.

Regret, was, however, written all over her face as she makes a U-turn and pleaded with her lover for a second chance.

Watch the video below for more: