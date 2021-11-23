A woman has narrated how she was hypnotised and robbed by a man posing as a bank customer.

She said she visited a bank ATM at Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, Oyo, and was withdrawing money when a man approached and asked if the other ATM was working.

She responded and said that was all she remembers about her trip to the ATM. She said she found herself at home without the money she withdrew.

Her ATM card was found by the bank security men at the mouth of the machine.

She warned Nigerians to be extra careful.

