A lady identified as Mirabel Ezinne has been found dead in a hotel with her body parts allegedly missing.

The young lady reportedly arrived at the hotel with a man who is yet to be identified.

Sources say the deceased was blindfolded with her hands and legs tied. Further checks on the body revealed that, her private part had been cut off.

Police suspect she might have been raped to death or killed for ritual purposes.

Mirabel is said to be the only surviving child of her parents.

The deceased is seen in a viral video dancing in front of the hotel.

