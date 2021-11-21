A to-be bride has called off her wedding last minute after discovering that her groom-to-be is already married.

The Nigerian lady, identified as James Chiamaka Elizabeth, posted on social media on the day of the wedding that she would not pull through over the deceit.

While apologising for the inconvenience, she disclosed that her decision was based on the fact that the man is already married with children.

Chiamaka’s message was accompanied by their pre-wedding photos.

She posted:

“Dear friends, THE WEDDING IS CANCELLED I have decided to call off the wedding slated for this morning because I discovered that the man I intended to marry is already married with children. I am pained and I wish to sincerely apologise for whatever inconvenience this may cause, especially those who may be coming into town from far away. I won’t be able to receive calls at the moment, or respond to questions and comments as I will be offline for a while to clear my head, but you can reach me via SMS. Thank you for your understanding.”

Her post has garnered almost 2,000 comments comforting her for the distress she is faced with.