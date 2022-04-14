A to-be Facebook bride, Ada Uburu, has called off her wedding three days to the ceremony over what she says is domestic abuse.

Miss Uburu was set to tie the knot on Saturday, April 16, 2022, to one David Okike.

However, she took to Facebook on Wednesday to call it off as she narrates the ordeal she has endured all through their relationship.

She alleged that Mr Okike beat her in the presence of his mum, sisters and neighbours.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was last Monday when his husband-to-be threatened her with a cutlass from his mother’s kitchen.

Ada indicated she never wanted to make the situation public as she is someone who keeps her relationship away from social media but it was for clarification purposes.

Many Facebook users, who have chanced on the post, have commended her for the boldness exhibited.

Ada’s action follows reports over the alleged abuse and death of a Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, well known for her popular music, ‘Ekwueme.’

Her death has sparked debates on why people stay in abusive relationships and marriages.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, who has also waded into the incident has cautioned abuse is not marriage in the Christian context and not how God instituted marriage.

He has, therefore, admonished it is unwise to stay in such maltreatments in the name of religion or society to suffer the consequences.

Read the full post below: