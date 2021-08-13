A lady, identified as Precious Iwuji, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly selling her photographs and facebook account to internet fraudsters.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was arrested in Sabo area of Kaduna, following intelligence on her alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

It was gathered that preliminary investigation revealed the suspect engaged in impersonation by selling her photographs and facebook account to internet fraudsters who used them to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Uwajuren added that Iwuji and others arrested will soon be charged for court.