If you constantly find yourself the victim of ghosting by guys, you may be wondering what’s going on and why you can’t manage to find love.

There are times when you may feel men are repellent and they would want to be alone. But it could be that you’re doing something to scare off potential love interests, which means you’re ruining your own chance at a healthy relationship.

At times, women unknowingly portray some awkward attitude that makes the opposite sex label them as insecure, and in most cases, men find it hard dealing with such character.

But if you are pulling any these moves, is it any wonder you’re still single?

Being too available

You should have your own life, don’t just cling on to your boyfriend’s. It’s important to have time apart, and there should be other stuff going on in your life than just your relationship. So have a girl’s night, keep up with your hobbies, and don’t let your relationship affect your career.

Being needy

Don’t expect a guy to give up every priority he had before you. It’s not just about time, it’s also about the love and attention you require. Love him for who he is and not because he pays you endless compliments.

Acting like his mother

A man doesn’t need another woman to baby him. He gets enough of that from his mum. You don’t need to tell him what to do or how to do it, you’re partners and should treat each other as such.

Moving too fast

Don’t get too comfortable too quickly, slow it down. Building a relationship takes time. Date for a little while and when you’re ready, then commit. Once you’re exclusive, don’t worry about getting to the next step. Enjoy each part while it lasts so you can both enjoy a natural transition.

Letting jealousy get the best of you

It’s insecurity, and it’s not attractive. Men want confident women that don’t need a man to make them feel better about themselves. Learn to trust your boyfriend or jealousy might just be the thing to drive him away.