Men lie to women. Women lie to men. And most people agree that some lying is even necessary – to avoid petty squabbles and to grease the wheels of a relationship.

Men lie to build themselves up or to conceal something. According to experts, men are more likely to lie to enhance themselves than women are.

But consistent lying on even minor matters can unglue a marriage. Trust me, when you are being dishonest with someone, then you are essentially denying that person the privilege of the truth.

Whether it’s an effort to spare another person’s feelings or protecting yourself, lies are lies and must not be encouraged.

Women, here are some common things Ghanaian men lie about.

Their sexual performance

Most men struggle with erectile dysfunction, but many of them don’t want to admit it. This is one reason why they like to take aphrodisiac drugs just because they want to “give good sex.” This shouldn’t be the case though. If you have a problem, consult a doctor for treatment.

Their fantasies

Everyone fantasizes about someone or something. But Ghanaian men never want to layout or speak about their fantasies. Usually, they think they become vulnerable or better still, they keep them so that they don’t hurt their partners. But it is okay to fantasise about someone or something. That is a natural feeling.

Past relationships

Men usually lie about cheating in previous relationships. They do this most of the times because they didn’t want to scare off a potential new love. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of lie that can erode trust from the very beginning, and ultimately doom a relationship.

The fact that they need you

One of the most destructive lies that men tell to themselves and others is that they can go it alone.

This is the most ludicrous lie of them all because we all need somebody. We’re social creatures that crave connection above almost everything else.

Their income

Most Ghanaian men lie about their income. They either tell you the less income they receive (i.e. if they want to avoid spending more on you) or tell you they receive much more than they actually get (i.e. if they want to impress you). But if financial lies continue into a relationship, they can seriously undermine trust and cause long-term problems.