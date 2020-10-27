Sometimes when you really like a guy, you end up settling for whatever role he’ll give you, including being his side chick.

Being a side chick means you are having an affair with a married man or someone who is in a committed relationship and is using you to cheat.

If you think he will eventually see the light and break up with his committed relationship, then it will not work. Start advising yourself.

This article features some reasons why you should never settle for the role of side chick.about:blank

Being a side chick will make you insecure

If this guy has actual girlfriends filtering in and out, you’ll keep wondering what they have that you don’t. It’s bound to make anyone jealous. Remember, unless these other girls do something openly to make you feel bad about yourself, they’re not the enemy. They’re just into this guy’s charm the same way you are. And if they’re actively in a relationship with him and he keeps saying they’ll break up soon, just know he’s lying to you.

This guy isn’t going to do any of the boyfriend duties

When you’re officially with someone, you immediately have a date to events like your cousin’s wedding and the movies over the weekend. Without the title, this guy doesn’t owe you anything. Even worse, you may feel weird asking someone else to go with you since you’ll feel like you’re cheating.

He doesn’t love you the way he says he does

If he has dropped the “I love you” words, just know it was a method for you to agree to this arrangement. If the two of you were both madly in love with each other, he’d have no problem with properly ditching his other relationship and making it official.

You deserve to be in a real relationship if you want to be

I don’t care who this guy is. He could be rich and famous or the guy you’ve been crushing on since middle school. If you want something he doesn’t, you’re automatically incompatible. You might seem happy to be in his rotation now, but you’ll never really be fulfilled.