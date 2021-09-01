The non-availability of data at the district level undermines the government’s efforts in achieving expectations in social interventions.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, efficient allocation of resources has been impeded by the lack of data.

The establishment of District Centres for Agriculture, Commerce and Technology (DCACT) is to enhance the capacities of assemblies to enable them plan and implement these interventions.

The government in its quest to create jobs, boost agricultural production and industrial growth, initiated the Planting for Food and Jobs programme with several sub-components, including the one-district-one factory initiative.

Implementation of these initiatives mostly occurs at the district level, but most local assemblies lack data to enable them plan and implement these interventions through efficient allocation of resources.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development is collaborating with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and others to set up the DCACT.

The centres will drive optimum exploitation of districts’ economic and natural resources.

Former Bono East Municipal Director of Agriculture, Eric Hudson Asamani, said the project has been piloted successfully in 109 districts in Ghana.

A three-day workshop has been organised for all regional directors of agriculture to review the DCACT-programme.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Collins Augustine Ntim, said the DCACT is a major coordinating initiative to accelerate socio-economic development.

The Deputy Minister said the database at the district will serve as a vital tool for tracking the progress of development and enhance accountability.