Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea with victory at lowly Cadiz in La Liga.

Defender Nacho scored the opening goal with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Marco Asensio slotted in a second for the visitors from inside the area.

Madrid named a strong team despite being almost out of the title race, and with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to defend a 2-0 lead.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Cadiz and Real both hit the woodwork, with Alfonso Espino striking a post and Karim Benzema hammering a shot off the crossbar.

Barcelona are 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and visit Getafe on Sunday in their game in hand.