Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona defeat Real Valladolid in a 4-0 convincing win.

It was a dominant first half display from Barcelona as the visitors struggled to get into the game. The Catalan giants showed their quality early on as Raphinha whipped in a great cross for Lewandowski to poke in on the stretch at the back post.

They then doubled their lead scoring a great team goal, Ousmane Dembele pulled it back to Pedri, who finished the chance clinically.

Xavi’s side continued to control the game after the break and Lewandowski netted his second brace in as many weeks. Dembele played him through and the Polish striker scored with a sensational back heel while being forced wide.

In the final minutes Lewandowski was unlucky not to grab a hat-trick, his shot came back off the crossbar following a brilliant save from Jordi Masip and substitute Sergi Roberto was on hand to tuck away for a fourth.

The win puts Barca up to second place with two wins and a draw with Real Madrid still to play tonight as they hope to match Real Betis, who also have a 100% winning record so far this season.