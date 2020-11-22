A Marc-Andre Ter Stegen blunder handed Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Barcelona, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the only goal of the game to send Diego Simeone’s joint-top of La Liga.

Atleti now trail Real Sociedad at the top of the table on goal difference, with the capital club holding a game in-hand. This was a result that underlined their title credentials, with Atletico Madrid more dominant than the final scoreline suggested.

The decisive moment of the match came deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half when Angel Correa played a ball in behind for Carrasco to chase.

Ter Stegen made life easy for the Belgian by coming 35 yards off his line. Carrasco rounded him and finished into the empty net.

Things went from bad to worse for Barca when Gerard Pique left the pitch in tears following an injury caused by Correa, with the Catalans failing to mount a late fightback as they slumped to their third defeat in just eight La Liga games this season.