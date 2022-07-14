Newly-promoted Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC, has announced new members of its board to steer affairs of the club.

The club whipped off Tamale City in a Division One League Zone 1 playoff game at the Accra Sports Stadium to secure their first ever promotion to the top flight.

In a release from the club on Tuesday, 12 July, it said the board will be chaired by the owner of the club, Ignatius Baffour Awuah who doubles as the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Also on the list is the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu. Former Minister of Youth and Sports and MP of Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Other members include Joseph Cudjoe, George Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, Kingsley Antwi, Aziz Abubakar, Foriwaa Agnes and James Abu.

The club has also announced its new technical team to be headed by former Black Stars player, Mohammed Gargo.

Gargo penned a three year deal to replace Boniface Ayipah as head coach until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Nsoatreman Fc is expected to know their first opponent for next season when the fixtures are released on July 26, 2022.