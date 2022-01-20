The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has donated 100 bags of cement to the Apremdo community in his constituency.

In a post made by him on Facebook, the MP said the donation made on Wednesday is towards the completion of the Apremdo Community Centre that commenced in 2020.

Last year, the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education made a similar donation towards the laudable project that seeks to address the social challenges and improve the welfare of residents.

He donated 100 bags of cement.

According to Dr Armah, he remains committed to “contributing toward developmental projects initiated by our Chiefs to the benefits of my constituents.”

The team that made the donation was led by the Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)for Kwesimintsim, Jerry Hanson.