Repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has laid his hands on rapper and songwriter Kwesi Arthur when the duo met face-to-face.

Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is now known, after she denounced her ‘Sika Gari’ deity and took to the ministry of Christ.

When she recently met the singer she could not let him depart from her presence without blessing him.

The duo met in the studio of an Accra-based radio station where Kwesi Arthur had gone to promote his latest #SonofJacob debut album.

Agradaa seized the opportunity to anoint the musician’s head for his cup to run over as he becomes greater in Ghana’s music industry.

She prayed for any malicious tongue to pass him by so that every weapon fashioned against him shall operate in vain.

On his album, Nana Agradaa prophesied that it will be a deal-breaker for the country, adding that it will win him awards from major platforms.

Kwesi Arthur bowed and repeated ‘Amen’ to every line that the former fetish priestess pronounced.

Kwesi Arthur also agreed with Agradaa when she bragged that God had blessed her tongue with goodness.