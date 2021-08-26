A former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has described coaching in the West African country as a pressure-filled endeavour.

The 61-year-old has since managed Asante Kotoko, Sudanese side Al Khartoum and has also had two stints with the Ghana national team.

According to him, coaching in Ghana is very difficult, considering the amount of pressure involved.

“Coaching isn’t easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure,” he told Rainbow FM.

Appiah hasn’t managed any team in nearly two years, having left his job as Black Stars coach in December 2019.

He insists he’s not yet ready to return to management despite revealing that about 10 clubs have enquired about his services.

“I can decide to come back into coaching any time but I am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest.

“I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about 10 clubs who are inquiring about my services. I think I need to rest to gain my strength with my age now,” he added.

Appiah ventured into coaching immediately after retiring from football and has been in management since 1992.

He became the first black manager to lead the Black Stars to book a qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, a tournament Ghana exited at the group phase.