Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has urged Kwesi Appiah to retain his position as an Executive Council member of the FA.

This follows concerns about Appiah’s dual role, especially since the Black Stars have been grouped with Sudan, the team Appiah currently manages, in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Although GFA regulations do not explicitly forbid such dual roles, there are concerns about potential conflicts of interest, prompting some to suggest that the former Black Stars coach should step down from his Executive Council position.

However, Sannie Daara argues that, Appiah’s dual role could be advantageous for Ghanaian football.

“Kwesi Appiah shouldn’t resign as a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council. His role with Sudan and on the Executive Council will greatly benefit Ghanaian football,” he told Joy Sports.

“For instance, three Sudanese players are now joining Kotoko thanks to his ingenuity. The experiences he gains in Sudan will be brought back to benefit Ghanaian football. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he added.

The qualifiers are set to begin in September later this year.