Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has expressed disappointment in the work of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Kweku Baako slammed Mr Amidu for failing to pull off his best because he expects him (Amidu) to work hard on the cases before his office.

Citing the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) scandal which was forwarded to Mr. Amidu office to probe the case, Mr. Baako asserted that the seeming delay in executing the case cast doubts over the significance of the office.

He added that, the integrity of the parties involved in the PPA scandal, thus the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei remain hanging so far as nothing is done to establish the truth in the matter.

Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei was suspended following a documentary dubbed ”Contracts For Sale” by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

He was alleged to have contravened procurement practices and President Akufo-Addo suspended him with immediate effect after the exposé was published.

The President further referred the case to the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against the embattled CEO but there has since been no communication of the findings by the Special Prosecutor.

Other critics have also lambasted Mr. Amidu saying his office is irrelevant because there has not been even one particular corruption scandal that he’s been able to pursue, let alone help to prosecute the culprits.

Speaking on ‘Kokrokoo’ on Peace FM, Kweku Baako told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that although he is an ardent supporter of the Special Prosecutor office and the appointment of the former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, he is however utterly unhappy with Mr. Amidu’s work.

“The inertia and it is so obvious and lack of results doesn’t help anybody. Indeed, it only helps to enhance that subculture of cynicism that people are using against such an important creation of law and I’m very worried about that, especially because I’m a very ardent [1] of the creation of the office and [2] of the appointment of Martin Amidu . . . I’m not just playing mischief; I’m geniunely expressing concern that out there, the perception is that nothing really is happening,” he stressed.

He urged Mr. Amidu to accelerate his investigations and make public his work on the corruption scandals, if he’s already conducted his findings, in order to whip up confidence in the Special Prosecutor outfit.

”Some of us were ardent supporters of that office – the creation of that office – but I’m not too sure that we can all say that on the balanced sheet, when you do a very fair analysis, they have produced the results that we expected. And I believe that, going forward, both the NPP as a ruling party now, and all anti-corruption advocates, should try hard to ensure that this office is producing the results. They need to provide a list of the investigations they’re doing.”