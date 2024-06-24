The Obaapayin of the Abrewatia of Kwawu Traditional Area, Yaa Asantewaa, was attacked by the Asafo group at Kwawu Abetifi while she was pouring of libation.

Journalists present at the scene were also reportedly threatened by the people in the Abetifi palace.

She was attacked by a chieftaincy faction who opposed her role.

Speaking in after the incident, Obaapayin Yaa Asantewaa emphasized her commitment to fostering unity among all chiefs in Kwawu.

Despite the attack, she expressed her determination to prioritize development in Kwawu and called on residents to collaborate with her.

She appealed for unity among chiefs to resolve disputes in the area.

Meanwhile, Nana Annor Asamoah, the Abusuapayin of Etena ne Bretuo of Kwawu Abetifi, appealed to fellow chiefs to support Abrewatia.

He stressed the importance of working together to move Kwawu forward.