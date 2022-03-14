Kwahu Airport Limited has been granted authorisation for the construction of an airport in the Eastern Region.

The airport is to be located at Nkwantang-Ahinase in the Kwahu East District, according to the permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The authorisation will expire on September 9, 2023. The runway for this airport is expected to be four kilometres.

On completion, the airport is also expected to facilitate trade with the ease of transport of goods from northern parts of Ghana.

