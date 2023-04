The popular Kwahu Easter celebration kicked off on Thursday night, with thousands of people trooping to the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern region.

Many activities have been lined up in various communities for the Easter celebration.

The top liner is the paragliding, which started Friday morning.

Others are Kwahu Easter comedy show; Kwahu Asakraka Easter festival; flip the bottle challenge, cooking competition, football gala organised by Adom FM and Asempa FM.

Check out photo below: