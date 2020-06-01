Kumawood actress, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has set tongues wagging on social media.

The actress, who doubles as a model, has released a bedroom video that fans can’t keep calm.

In the video, Shugatiti is captured in her bedroom with a white towel around her waist.

From the video, Shugatiti looking very beautiful teased her fans by dropping the towel. However, as many thought, she was not wearing any dress beneath the white towel Shugatiti pulled a surprise.

Immediately the towel dropped, Shugatiti was seen wearing shinning cloth.

Social media users have reacted to the video released by Shugatiti; these are a few comments gathered by yen.com.gh: @comedianwaris: “sooooooo video cledit nu… is it ur ownnnnn.” @jomatgh: “Bedroom champion.” @kojocliq: “Ahhhh I’m deceived.” @bracollins99: “My dear you’re playing with my mind abi.” @life_of_thee_prince: “Your cameraman is seeing things ooo.. U for employ me.”

Watch the video below: