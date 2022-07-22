The Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, together with some prominent members of his family, on Thursday (July 21, 2022) called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The visit, which came off at the Peduase residence of former President Kufuor at Aburi in the Eastern Region, was to officially extend an invitation to him for the funeral and burial of the late father of Dr. Siaw Agyepong—Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.

Obomeng Aduana Abusuapanyin Barima Osei Berko, who led the delegation of bereaved family members of Dr. Siaw Agyepong, thanked former President Kufuor for sympathising with them during the one week observation of Opanyin Agyepong.

“Not long ago, we respectfully came to inform His Excellency about the passing of our father—Opanyin Samuel Agyepong. But in spite of your busy schedule, you delegated somebody to represent you at the one week ceremony of our late father. We are truly grateful to you, Your Excellency,” he expressed.

He said the family met after the one week observation to agree on the date for the burial and funeral of Opanyin Agyepong.

“And so we are here to formally inform you of the funeral arrangements, and also officially invite you to the funeral ceremony,” the leader of the delegation said.

According to Abusuapanyin Osei Berko, the funeral of the late father of Dr. Siaw Agyepong will be held on Saturday (September 10, 2022) at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

“And in the afternoon on the same day the family will accompany the mortal remains of Opanyin Agyepong to Kwahu for interment,” stating that the funeral will then continue at the forecourt of the State House from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm,” he noted.

He continued that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, a thanksgiving service will be held in memory of Opanyin Agyepong at the Teshie Nungua Estate branch of the Church of Pentecost, adding that “this was where the late Opanyin Agyepong attended church while he was alive.”

“That same Sunday, after church we will continue with the funeral at his residence at Teshie Nungua Estates,” Abusuapanyin Osei Berko informed former President Kufuor.

On his part, former President Kufuor thanked the delegation for the respect accorded him especially by the chiefs of Obo and family members of Dr. Siaw Agyepong.

He commended Dr. Siaw Agyepong for his relentless contributions towards the progress of Ghana, stressing that his name has become a household name amongst children, youth and aged of this country.

Former President Kufuor said by dint of hard work, Dr. Siaw Agyepong’s services have reached other African countries.

He assured the delegation that God willing on 10th September, the date for the funeral, he will try and attend to commiserate with the family of Dr. Siaw Agyepong.

He also asked for God’s blessings for Dr. Siaw Agyepong and wished him the best in all his endeavours.